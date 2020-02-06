Analysts Offer Predictions for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.80) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.85). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11.

GLMD has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $122.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.78 and a current ratio of 22.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 955,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 147,705 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

