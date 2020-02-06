Analysts Expect FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.90. FirstCash reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FirstCash.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

FCFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

FCFS stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,754. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.42. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,189,000 after purchasing an additional 92,729 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 5,286.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.