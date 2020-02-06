Analysts Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.30. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.78 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 25.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPRT. Scotiabank began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 76.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $48,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

