Analysts Expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will report $150.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.40 million to $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $156.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $623.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $614.50 million to $630.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $655.21 million, with estimates ranging from $643.40 million to $661.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $675,993.78. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,224.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $185,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,915,000 after acquiring an additional 438,848 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,606,000 after acquiring an additional 230,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CATY traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $40.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

