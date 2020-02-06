Analysts Anticipate ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ITUS’s earnings. ITUS reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ITUS will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.47) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ITUS.

Get ITUS alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on ITUS from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

In other ITUS news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 20,000 shares of ITUS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arnold M. Baskies bought 10,000 shares of ITUS stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 37,400 shares of company stock worth $121,620 in the last 90 days.

NYSE:ANIX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.56. 23,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,721. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. ITUS has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

ITUS Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITUS (ANIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.