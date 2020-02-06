Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Gap Up to $112.46

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $109.84, but opened at $112.46. Analog Devices shares last traded at $116.68, with a volume of 2,178,662 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $48,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.