Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 190,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 26.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 40,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Analog Devices by 279.6% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 66,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 48,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.79. 1,398,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,320 shares of company stock worth $11,186,087. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

