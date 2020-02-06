AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. AmeriCold Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AmeriCold Realty Trust.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $466.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.64 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 2.36%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

COLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.55. 832,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,614. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average is $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $40.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.