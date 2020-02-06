American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Up 9.2%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares shot up 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.88, 248,843 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 232,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMSC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $139.95 million, a PE ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.25. American Superconductor had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 10,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $78,489.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 269.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 960,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 110,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 81,442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 60,558 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. 46.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

