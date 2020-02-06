American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.75-9.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.97. American Financial Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $8.75 – $9.25 EPS.

Shares of AFG traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,883. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $93.75 and a 52-week high of $112.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.24.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.88%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered American Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

In related news, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $15,060,000.00. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $21,462,000.00. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

