American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

American Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -1,222.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Finance Trust to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35.

Several analysts have commented on AFIN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

