AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.07 EPS

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $927.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.68 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 EPS.

NASDAQ UHAL traded down $20.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $347.98. 166,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,149. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.58 and its 200-day moving average is $374.31. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $333.41 and a 1 year high of $426.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $373.87 per share, with a total value of $714,091.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

