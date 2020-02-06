Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Independence Bank of Kentucky’s 10th Largest Position

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,967,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,313.78.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 400,975 shares of company stock worth $814,109,346 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,039.87 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,055.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1,015.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,876.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,812.47.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.