Alumasc Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.95 (LON:ALU)

Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Alumasc Group stock opened at GBX 115.30 ($1.52) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 million and a P/E ratio of 11.42. Alumasc Group has a 52 week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 125 ($1.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 102.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 91.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target (up from GBX 122 ($1.60)) on shares of Alumasc Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.58) price target on shares of Alumasc Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Alumasc Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 140 ($1.84) in a research note on Tuesday.

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; balcony and balustrading systems; premium waterproofing solutions for flat roofs, including green roofs, blu-roofs, and roofing support services; exterior wall insulation and facades systems; integrated rain to drain solutions; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

