Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) dropped 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $133.35 and last traded at $135.21, approximately 1,895,624 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,462,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.92.

AYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.38.

Get Alteryx alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.99 and a 200-day moving average of $115.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -751.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $587,406.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $419,779.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,895 shares of company stock valued at $15,213,656 over the last ninety days. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,053,000 after acquiring an additional 116,402 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.