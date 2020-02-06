Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Alpine Income Property Trust has a payout ratio of 92.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINE opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

