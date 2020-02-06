Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.59 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 EPS.

GOOGL opened at $1,446.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $996.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,411.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,283.52.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Aegis boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,517.30.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

