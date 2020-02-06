Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Rating Reiterated by Pivotal Research

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Pivotal Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $1,700.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1,650.00. Pivotal Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,517.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $29.92 on Tuesday, reaching $1,475.97. 1,889,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,306. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,411.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1,283.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,014.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 54.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

