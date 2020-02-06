Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DZ Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,535.00 price objective (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 price objective (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,585.65.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $1,448.23. 1,986,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,275. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,411.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,283.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $998.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 54.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,658,719 shares of company stock valued at $301,386,810 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Alphabet by 24.5% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after purchasing an additional 131,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Alphabet by 33.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,172,000 after purchasing an additional 113,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

