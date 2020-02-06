Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Rating Reiterated by Cfra

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cfra in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 price target (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,576.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,448.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $998.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,411.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,283.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 54.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,658,719 shares of company stock worth $301,386,810. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

