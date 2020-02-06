Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $1,700.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective upped by analysts at Pivotal Research from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,535.00 price target (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,585.65.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $23.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,472.16. 1,215,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,749. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,503.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,411.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,283.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 54.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total transaction of $40,315.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,786.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,658,719 shares of company stock worth $301,386,810 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

