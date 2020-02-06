Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Increased to $1,600.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2020 earnings at $12.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $13.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $14.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $14.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $54.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $14.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $15.90 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $16.07 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,565.10.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,448.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,984,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,313. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1,024.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,411.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,283.40. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 54.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,658,719 shares of company stock worth $301,386,810. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,244,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $5,615,000. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

