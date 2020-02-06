Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $29.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,475.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,770. The company has a market cap of $1,014.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,500.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,411.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,283.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,517.30.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

