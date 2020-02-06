Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.10 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.86. 28,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,486. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $293.90 million, a PE ratio of 542.77 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $116,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

AOSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

