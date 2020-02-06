Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Stock Price Down 20.9%

Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:AHPI) shares fell 20.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.34, 9,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 749,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $9.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of -0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 17.53% and a negative net margin of 4.64%.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.