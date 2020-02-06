Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 2nd

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.

NCZ stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

