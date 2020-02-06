Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Position Boosted by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 141.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 162,232 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.13% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $11,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALXN. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXN traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.56. 74,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,841. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $141.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.68.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

