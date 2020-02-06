Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Up to $15.81

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.31, but opened at $15.81. Alcoa shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 3,720,508 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. G.Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Get Alcoa alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $17,128,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $11,867,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,802,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,799,000 after purchasing an additional 494,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 465,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 281,382 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.