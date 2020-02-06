Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Akazoo an industry rank of 72 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Akazoo alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Akazoo in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Akazoo in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SONG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.32. 70,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,965. Akazoo has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $7.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16.

Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.87 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akazoo will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akazoo stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Akazoo as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Akazoo Company Profile

Akazoo SA operates as an on-demand music streaming subscription company. It directly licenses music from various labels and provides online and offline listening platforms, social media integration, and a AI-driven new music recommendation engine. The company provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline streaming access to a catalog of approximately 45 million songs on a commercial-free basis.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akazoo (SONG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akazoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akazoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.