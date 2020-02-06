Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $223,461,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 174.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 463,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,520,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. Barclays reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,242,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,709.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816 in the last ninety days.

A stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.82. 814,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,394. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.78. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

