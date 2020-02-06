Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.84 and last traded at $27.45, 776,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 300% from the average session volume of 194,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Afya in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Afya presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

Get Afya alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.27.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Afya by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 663,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 124,971 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Afya during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,256,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Afya during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,189,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Afya during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,782,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Afya by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 341,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

About Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.