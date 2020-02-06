Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) Trading 58.4% Higher

Aeon Global Health Corp (OTCMKTS:AGHC)’s stock price traded up 58.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.08, 60,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 886% from the average session volume of 6,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

Aeon Global Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGHC)

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile.

