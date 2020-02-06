Aena SME (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Aena SME SA (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $188.63 and last traded at $188.63, approximately 41 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.10 and a 200 day moving average of $185.44.

About Aena SME (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

