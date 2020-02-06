Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ADBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $336.28.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.55. 2,460,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,119. Adobe has a 12 month low of $249.10 and a 12 month high of $374.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $341.34 and a 200 day moving average of $301.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $172.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

