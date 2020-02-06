Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading Up 11.1%

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) were up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.49, approximately 1,714,377 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,477,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADAP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.86.

The firm has a market cap of $422.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini purchased 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $5,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,323 shares of company stock worth $1,447,506. Company insiders own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,049,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 210,443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

