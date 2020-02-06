Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 110.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.69% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 171.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,336 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACOR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acorda Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.24.

ACOR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,435. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $98.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.31. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. Acorda Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

