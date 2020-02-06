Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $73.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $94.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The company had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $306,821.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,946.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $595,968.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,219.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1,947.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

