Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,988,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth $5,637,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 305.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 317,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 239,190 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.8% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,978,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,463,000 after acquiring an additional 215,833 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at about $2,743,000.

NYSE:ANF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 123,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,673. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANF. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.46.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

