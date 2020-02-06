AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Raised by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 174.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $86.63 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average is $78.25.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

