8,308 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,627,000 after purchasing an additional 135,007 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,104,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,947,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,618,000 after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,181,000 after purchasing an additional 339,439 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,561. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $72.82 and a one year high of $85.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.87.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

