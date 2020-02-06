7,593 Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Purchased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,793.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,733,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,944,000 after buying an additional 8,271,920 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,276,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,575,000 after purchasing an additional 75,995 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 425.2% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,116,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,684,000 after purchasing an additional 904,253 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,194,000 after purchasing an additional 23,664 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 61,117 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.99. 2,039,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,874. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.29. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $48.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.