5,187 Shares in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEDG. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

In other news, Director Doron Inbar sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $1,897,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,363.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $2,229,603.85. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,638 shares of company stock valued at $17,636,404. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $104.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.96 and a 200-day moving average of $85.96. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $112.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.06.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Solaredge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.