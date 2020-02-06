3i Group plc (LON:III) Insider Purchases £144.30 in Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson bought 13 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,110 ($14.60) per share, for a total transaction of £144.30 ($189.82).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Julia Wilson bought 14 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,106 ($14.55) per share, for a total transaction of £154.84 ($203.68).

On Friday, November 29th, Julia Wilson bought 14 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,083 ($14.25) per share, for a total transaction of £151.62 ($199.45).

Shares of III opened at GBX 1,148 ($15.10) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98. 3i Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,189 ($15.64). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,107.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,094.69. The company has a current ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. 3i Group’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

III has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.71) to GBX 1,320 ($17.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3i Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

