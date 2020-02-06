3,263 Shares in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 12.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 31.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 20.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 38,043 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 22.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

AMAL stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

