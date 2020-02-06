$30,000.00 in Sales Expected for Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) will report sales of $30,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IMV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10,000.00 and the highest is $80,000.00. IMV reported sales of $100,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year sales of $250,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $380,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.39 million, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $3.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IMV.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on IMV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on IMV in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of IMV in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price target on shares of IMV in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. IMV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IMV by 260.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMV by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of IMV by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSE IMV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. 50,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,877. IMV has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

