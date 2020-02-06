2,599 Shares in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Acquired by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 9.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,332 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in State Street by 19.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in State Street by 16.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in State Street by 478.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 33,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

In related news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,815,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,158. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $80.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average of $66.73. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.