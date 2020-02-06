2,330 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,029 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,672,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 955,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,385,000 after buying an additional 177,821 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 284.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,896,000 after buying an additional 171,158 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,853,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $117.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.57. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.43 and a 12-month high of $119.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.1267 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

