2,047 Shares in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,931,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,619,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,470,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 660,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 324,166 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,611,000. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Pagerduty in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pagerduty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.93.

In other news, VP Steven Chung sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,305,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $1,306,538.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,687,819 shares in the company, valued at $91,457,911.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,370 shares of company stock worth $3,930,264.

NYSE PD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,223. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73. Pagerduty Inc has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.12 million. Pagerduty’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

