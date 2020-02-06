1,765 Shares in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,765 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 100,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

BMRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

In related news, Director H Robert Heller sold 1,668 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $74,609.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Norma J. Howard sold 1,430 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $65,679.90. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,743 shares of company stock valued at $620,457. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMRC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.17. 830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,956. The firm has a market cap of $603.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 31.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

