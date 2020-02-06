13,266 Shares in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,395,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 52,838 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 471,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Valvoline by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 444,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 22,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 352,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVV opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81. Valvoline Inc has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 103.22% and a net margin of 9.34%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VVV. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $37,595.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,674.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,854 shares of company stock worth $65,730 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

